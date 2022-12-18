Linney “Bryant” Lowe Jr., 89, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Westwood Hills in Wilkes County.

He was born on September 16, 1933, in Alexander County, to the late Linney Bryant Lowe and Winnie Wood Lowe. Mr. Lowe was of the Christian faith. Bryant opened Sugar Loaf Apple Orchards with his brother, Bobby Lowe, in 1971 and ran it for over 45 years.

Those left to cherish the memories of Bryant include his sister, Brenda Lowe.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Monty Mathis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 210 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

