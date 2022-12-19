Paul Dortzbach, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home.

Paul was born September 24, 1938, in Fairfax County, Virginia, the son of the late Peter Dortzbach and Solveigh Dortzbach. He was a US Air Force veteran.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Shirley Milan Byers of the home; his son, Travis Dortzbach of West Virginia; step-daughter, Amanda Lowe of Taylorsville; and two sisters.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dale Gibson will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, in the National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

