HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

*PAVING FOREMAN, * SCREED MAN, *LUTE MAN, *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS, *GENERAL LABORERS, *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) – Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

THE TOT SPOT CHILD CARE CENTER is looking for part-time and full-time child care workers. Business hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but individual hours will be determined. Must have high school diploma to be considered. Please contact 828-352-8795.