Hoover pleads guilty in murders, sentenced

In Alexander County Superior Court last week, another of the three defendants were sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller.

Robert Bryan Hoover, age 40 of Stony Point, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).

Adam Morgan pleaded guilty last month to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 221-278 months in prison (18 years and 5 months to 23 years and 2 months) with credit for time served. Morgan had been incarcerated at the Alexander County Detention Center from March 2019 to his sentencing.

Brandy Lynn Miller, age 31 of Stony Point, faces two counts of Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder.

Both Chad Kennedy and Jeff Furey died at Kennedy’s residence at 3251 Mount Wesley Church Road in Stony Point.