Jackie Lee Benfield, 64, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born on May 1, 1958, in Alexander County, to the late Ray L. Benfield and Hester “Corlean” Mays Benfield. Mr. Benfield was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jackie include his brother, Don Benfield, and sister, Joann Benfield Fox.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

