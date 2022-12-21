John Robert Wood, 72, of Hickory, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late Reverend William C. Wood and Lois Howell Wood. Mr. Wood was retired and a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marcella Houston Wood of the home; a brother, William C. Wood II and wife Linda of Cedar Falls, Iowa; three step-daughters, Marci Sigmon and husband Brian of Hickory, Tonya Rash and husband Paul of Winston-Salem, and Cindy Dillard and husband Richard of Yadkinville; seven step-grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be given to Mt Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC-127 Hickory, NC 28601.

