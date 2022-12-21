LEGAL NOTICES
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Mae Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 6th day of December, 2022.
GARWOOD CHILDERS, JR.
1320 Sloans Mill Rd.
Olin, NC 28660
Alan G. Carpenter, PA, Attorney
1318-C Davie Avenue
Statesville, NC 28677
administrator
jan11-23p
************
NORTH CAROLINA
RICHMOND COUNTY
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
FILE NO: 22CvD 289
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS
EMILY LAMMONS CANTER, PLANTIFF
vs.
TRAVIS LYNN CANTER, DEFENDANT
To: Travis Lynn Canter
30 Can-Car Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action, wherein the Plaintiff is seeking an absolute divorce from the Defendant on the grounds of one year’s separation.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than, February 14, 2023, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.
This the 21st day of December, 2022.
Ira B. Pittman
P.O. Box 758
Rockingham, NC 28380
910-895-4018
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
notice
jan11-23c
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Tony Ray Fox, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jelene Frye Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of December, 2022.
TONY RAY FOX
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
executor
jan11-23p
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cathy Deal Campbell, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Beaver Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 12th day of December, 2022.
CATHY DEAL CAMPBELL
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
executrix
jan11-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Evelyn Morrison Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
RICKEY D. HAMMER
21 Woodridge Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jan4-23c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ambre Connolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of December, 2022.
AUBREY DAGENHART
1025 Lake Vista Ln
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
dec28-22p
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 22 CvS 567
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown Spouse of Julia E. Hammond
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown
Spouse of Julia E. Hammond
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEGINNING at an existing 7/8-inch rod in a branch, said 7/8-inch rod in a branch being the southeastern corner of the property described in a deed recorded in
Book 375 at Page 941 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing 7/8-inch rod also being in the common boundary line with the property of Linzey Bowman as the property of Bowman is shown by Deed recorded in Book 162 at Page 382 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Linzey
Bowman North 86 degrees 31 minutes 12 seconds West 500 feet to a new 1/2-inch iron set: thence North 3 degrees 28 minutes 48 seconds East passing through a
new 1/2-inch rod set at a distance of 108.33 feet, a total distance of 124.76 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set in the center of a 30- foot wide right-of- way easement;
thence North 40 degrees 49 minutes 29 seconds East 205.19 feet to a calculated point in the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch the next ten (10) calls
and distances, South 83 degrees 24 minutes 24 seconds East 36.78 feet, South 59 degrees 35 minutes 24 seconds East 57.42 feet, South 25 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds East 88.96 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East 33.92 feet, South 39 degrees 59 minutes 38 seconds East 122.83 feet, South 67 degrees 50 minutes 5 seconds East 31.51 feet, South 83 degrees 37 minutes 43 seconds
East 19.63 feet, South 26 degrees 14 minutes 36 seconds East 34.74 feet, South 50 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds East 51.99 feet, and South 26 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds East 41.19 feet to an existing 7/8-inch rod, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.000 acres, more or less, according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision dated June 19, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 7 as shown on said map of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision.
Together with and subject to a 30-foot wide non-exclusive easement and therestrictions as set forth in the deed recorded in Book 377, Page 1792.Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of
survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID #0062438, Alexander County Tax Office.
Address: 284 Friendship Ridge Drive
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver
to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 17, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will
apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of November 28, 2022.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
notice
dec21-22c
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Johnny Olive, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Gray Hauser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 7th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 30th day of November, 2022.
JOHNNY OLIVE
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
executor
dec28-2022p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of December, 2022.
JAMES LEONARD FOX
225 Arlie Loop
Statesville, NC 28677
executor
dec28-22p
************
Public Notice
To all persons claiming an interest in 1999 -16’-Crestliner CL16 -NOR60020J899 2004-50HP Johnson- AJ50PLSRS-05054035. Bryan Watkins will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor,contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement of no claim of interest is made and has not been reported stolen. SCDNR shall issue clear title.
notice
dec21-22c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lillie Blackwelder Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of November, 2022.
RICKY GLENN ICENHOUR
234 Pamooney View
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
dec21-22p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 28th day of November, 2022.
WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE
1014 5th St.
Bristol, TN 37620
administrator
jan11-23p