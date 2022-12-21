LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Mae Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2022.

GARWOOD CHILDERS, JR.

1320 Sloans Mill Rd.

Olin, NC 28660

Alan G. Carpenter, PA, Attorney

1318-C Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

administrator

jan11-23p

NORTH CAROLINA

RICHMOND COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 22CvD 289

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS

EMILY LAMMONS CANTER, PLANTIFF

vs.

TRAVIS LYNN CANTER, DEFENDANT

To: Travis Lynn Canter

30 Can-Car Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action, wherein the Plaintiff is seeking an absolute divorce from the Defendant on the grounds of one year’s separation.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than, February 14, 2023, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 21st day of December, 2022.

Ira B. Pittman

P.O. Box 758

Rockingham, NC 28380

910-895-4018

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

notice

jan11-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Ray Fox, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jelene Frye Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 14th day of December, 2022.

TONY RAY FOX

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

jan11-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cathy Deal Campbell, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Beaver Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of December, 2022.

CATHY DEAL CAMPBELL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

jan11-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Evelyn Morrison Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2022.

RICKEY D. HAMMER

21 Woodridge Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan4-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ambre Connolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of December, 2022.

AUBREY DAGENHART

1025 Lake Vista Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec28-22p

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 567

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown Spouse of Julia E. Hammond

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown

Spouse of Julia E. Hammond

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an existing 7/8-inch rod in a branch, said 7/8-inch rod in a branch being the southeastern corner of the property described in a deed recorded in

Book 375 at Page 941 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing 7/8-inch rod also being in the common boundary line with the property of Linzey Bowman as the property of Bowman is shown by Deed recorded in Book 162 at Page 382 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Linzey

Bowman North 86 degrees 31 minutes 12 seconds West 500 feet to a new 1/2-inch iron set: thence North 3 degrees 28 minutes 48 seconds East passing through a

new 1/2-inch rod set at a distance of 108.33 feet, a total distance of 124.76 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set in the center of a 30- foot wide right-of- way easement;

thence North 40 degrees 49 minutes 29 seconds East 205.19 feet to a calculated point in the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch the next ten (10) calls

and distances, South 83 degrees 24 minutes 24 seconds East 36.78 feet, South 59 degrees 35 minutes 24 seconds East 57.42 feet, South 25 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds East 88.96 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East 33.92 feet, South 39 degrees 59 minutes 38 seconds East 122.83 feet, South 67 degrees 50 minutes 5 seconds East 31.51 feet, South 83 degrees 37 minutes 43 seconds

East 19.63 feet, South 26 degrees 14 minutes 36 seconds East 34.74 feet, South 50 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds East 51.99 feet, and South 26 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds East 41.19 feet to an existing 7/8-inch rod, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.000 acres, more or less, according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision dated June 19, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 7 as shown on said map of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision.

Together with and subject to a 30-foot wide non-exclusive easement and therestrictions as set forth in the deed recorded in Book 377, Page 1792.Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of

survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0062438, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 284 Friendship Ridge Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver

to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 17, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will

apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of November 28, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

dec21-22c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Johnny Olive, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Gray Hauser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 7th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 30th day of November, 2022.

JOHNNY OLIVE

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

dec28-2022p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2022.

JAMES LEONARD FOX

225 Arlie Loop

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

dec28-22p

Public Notice

To all persons claiming an interest in 1999 -16’-Crestliner CL16 -NOR60020J899 2004-50HP Johnson- AJ50PLSRS-05054035. Bryan Watkins will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor,contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement of no claim of interest is made and has not been reported stolen. SCDNR shall issue clear title.

notice

dec21-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lillie Blackwelder Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2022.

RICKY GLENN ICENHOUR

234 Pamooney View

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec21-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of November, 2022.

WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE

1014 5th St.

Bristol, TN 37620

administrator

jan11-23p