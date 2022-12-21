Man stabbed, woman faces murder charge

Authorities are investigating a stabbing death in the Ellendale Community this week and one woman has been charged.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, Timothy Crane, W/M age 39, inside the residence, according to Sheriff Chad Pennell. Crane was later pronounced deceased by Alexander County EMS at the scene.

After an investigation by detectives with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office, Taylor Adele Snook, W/F age 27 was charged with Murder. Snook was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond. Snook has a first appearance date of January 9, 2023, in Alexander County District Court.

Sheriff Pennell said Snook and Crane were in a relationship and she had been an occupant in the home. This investigation is continuing.