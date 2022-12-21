Stony Point home burns Dec. 19

By MICAH HENRY AND ANGELA FARR KING

Four fire departments responded to a blaze at a Stony Point home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

The home, located at 9214 Paul Payne Store Road, is that of former Alexander County educator Angela Charles and family. No one was home at the time of the fire, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle. The fire damage was extensive enough to displace the family, who is staying with relatives nearby, said Stony Point Fire Chief Scotty Abernathy.

He explained the fire, which was reported about 2:54 p.m. Monday by a motorist, was the result of a drop cord which had been plugged in an outdoor outlet to run a heat lamp in a doghouse.

Abernathy said the fire began in the wall and ran up into the roof of the home. Although firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly once they arrived, the home is a total loss.

Abernathy thanked the responding agencies: Stony Point, Hiddenite, Wittenburg, and Ellendale fire departments, Stony Point Ladies’ Auxiliary, Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office, Alexander County Emergency Management, and Alexander County EMS.

“We love our community and are so thankful for the prayers, support, and love,” said Mrs. Charles. We love our Alexander County home. The love has been such a blessing in a very difficult time.”

Anyone interested in making donations to assist the Charles family may send them to Ashley Hicks Carroll, 9817 US 64 Hwy., Thomasville, NC 27360.