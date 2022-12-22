Patricia Jeaneane “Jip” Wike Baker peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Alexander County on June 18, 1934, the daughter of the late Jack and Ethel Wike.

Jip was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Aaron W. Baker; an infant son, Marty; grandson, Matt Baker; a sister, Betty Stephens; and a brother, Morgan Wike.

She is survived by three children, Mike Baker (June), Mark Baker (Terri), and Melanie Kennedy; six grandchildren, Teela Baker (Matt), Tracy Hamer (Luke), Erin Fitts (Jesse), Kim Konopka (Joe), Jacob Mitchell, and Jared Mitchell (Alyssa); a sister, Lovell Waugh; and eight great-grandchildren.

Jip was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school and VBS for over 60 years. Jip enjoyed a simple, but full, life including farming, gardening, painting, sewing, and cooking, which included her famous chicken-n-dumplins and homemade biscuits.

A celebration of life service for both Aaron and Jip will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Stony Point, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends afterwards in the fellowship hall.

Alexander Funeral Service will not be involved in the celebration of life of Mrs. Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translator, c/o Rodney and Jay Ballard, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862; or Samaritan Aviation, c/o Luke and Tracy Hamer, PO Box 20697, Mesa, AZ 85277.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.