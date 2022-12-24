Richard “Rick” Louis French, 70, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Rick was born on April 15, 1952, to the late Doildeen and Erie French.

Rick earned his master’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University and went on to serve in local government throughout North Carolina for forty-six years. He served as town manager in Huntersville and Mebane, city manager in Hamlet and Newton, and county manager in Lincoln and Alexander. Rick’s passion for serving in local government afforded him the opportunity to see many projects and growth take place under his leadership.

Rick was an avid runner who completed three one-hundred-mile road races, upwards of fifty ultra marathons, and 198 marathons. Rick was also the race director for more than fifty races over his life. Rick loved “doing a lap” at Rocky Face Park which he helped plan and bring to Alexander County. In later years, Rick took to crossfit and always found a way to push himself and motivate others.

Rick was a member of Appalachian State’s Yosef Club and enjoyed many Saturdays on the mountain cheering on his beloved Mountaineers. Rick took pride in having attended the infamous upset at Michigan with his oldest son, Hunter. If Rick wasn’t on the mountain, you could find him cheering on Duke basketball.

Rick attended Beulah Baptist Church, in Statesville, where he enjoyed spending Sundays worshipping alongside his family and occasionally hearing his youngest son, Parker, preach. He always enjoyed spending Sunday afternoons with his grandchildren who called him “Rocky.”

Those left to celebrate and cherish the memories of Rick include his wife of forty-three years, Kathy French; two sons, Hunter French (Jacqui) and Parker French (Evie); a brother, Ronald French (Martha); a sister, Donna French; and three grandchildren, Zinnie, Phoebe and Miller French, whom he adored. In addition, Rick’s job offered him the opportunity to work alongside many people he considered family.

The French Family will have a receiving at Beulah Baptist Church, Statesville, on Thursday, December 29 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Beulah Baptist Church on Friday, December 30 at 11 a.m. Rev. Brian Burgess and Rev. Parker French will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alexander County c/o Rocky Face Recreational Area, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, where condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.