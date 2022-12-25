Clara Jean Sipe, 92, of Taylorsville, went to her Heavenly Home on December 25, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House following a short illness.

She was born February 20, 1930, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late James O. Drum Sr. and Mamie Abernathy Drum.

She retired from Carolina Glove Mill and was a homemaker who loved sewing, cooking, and baking cakes. Jean also enjoyed collecting dolls, teapots, books, and other items.

A member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Alexander County, she enjoyed the church fellowship, especially the monthly birthday parties which she rarely missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Diann Stocks, as well as sisters, Hazel, Dorothy, Ruby, Frances, and Helen. She was also preceded by brothers, Jerry, Earl, and Grover.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Carl Sipe Jr. of the home; sons, Lynn Icenhour and wife Mindy of Newton, Clifford Icenhour and wife Kathy of Taylorsville, and David Icenhour and wife Debbie of Taylorsville. She is also survived by a brother, James Drum and wife Glenda of Taylorsville; a sister, Carolyn Black of Mount Holly; and grandchildren, including Deidra Skinner, Deana Icenhour, Mark Stocks, Laura Hensley, Tara DeJarnette, Bryan Icenhour, Amy Sigmon, and Angela Smith. She was blessed to have nine great-grandchildren, Rachel Skinner, Jackson Skinner, Sophia Hensley, Kelsea DeJarnette, Kolton DeJarnette, Tyler Icenhour, Easton Icenhour, Hannah Baker, and Emily Baker; and three great-great-grandchildren, Saylor Icenhour, Keaton Icenhour, and Adaline Icenhour; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mrs. Sipe’s visitation will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m. Dr. Robert Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Brian DeJarnette, Jack Skinner, Brian Icenhour, Mark Stafford, David Cozart, and Mark Stocks will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.