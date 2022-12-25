Thomas A. Earp, 84, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at McDowell Assisted Living.

Thomas was born May 7, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Harvey Earp and Bonnie Pope Earp. He was of the Baptist faith.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Earp; four brothers, John Earp, Red Earp, Bobby Earp, and Jimmy Earp; and stepmother, Rosie Earp.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include two sisters-in-law, Irene Earp and Mae Belle Earp; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite. Pastor Durant Barr will officiate. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

