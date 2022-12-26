James “Jun” Franklin Davis, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born March 11, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Frank Junior Davis and Martha Linney Davis.

He had retired from Mid-State Mills, where he was a truck driver. He was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and sports of all kinds.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Martha Teague Lackey (Harvey) of the Ellendale Community; his brother, James “Buster” Edward Davis; a niece, Joyce Eunice Davis of Maryland; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Smith Grove Baptist Church. Rev. William Little will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of James “Jun” Franklin Davis.