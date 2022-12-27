Carrel Junior Icenhour, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn in Claremont.

Carrel was born November 25, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Carrel Icenhour and Olivia Isenhour Icenhour.

He worked in the furniture industry for many years and was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Bowman Icenhour, and a brother-in-law, Leon Fox.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his sister, Martha Fox of Taylorsville; a niece and a nephew; an uncle, Sam Bowman; and a special cousin, Judy Feimster.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Josh Tucker will officiate.

