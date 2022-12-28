| logout
AUTOMOTIVE
************
Hillside Motors, Inc.
Easiest Place To Buy A Car
With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!
Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!
************
2017 CHEVY CRUZE PREMIER – Silver, 4 cyl. turbo, 35/30 mpg., full loaded, heated seats, backup camera, excellent condition. Bought new at Randy Marion, 21,703 miles, $16,000 firm. Call 828-308-2425.