AUTOMOTIVE

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

2017 CHEVY CRUZE PREMIER – Silver, 4 cyl. turbo, 35/30 mpg., full loaded, heated seats, backup camera, excellent condition. Bought new at Randy Marion, 21,703 miles, $16,000 firm. Call 828-308-2425.