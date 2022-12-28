Charles Franklin Feimster, 91, of Statesville, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022, at his home.

Frank was born September 5, 1931, in Iredell County, to the late Earl and Margaret Feimster. Frank was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired from Dixie Liberty/Roster.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Wesley Feimster, and a daughter, Fran Feimster Elliott.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, December 30, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 106 Trinity Road, Statesville. Rev. Mike Duncan will officiate. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Feimster Family.