Edith Christeen Taylor Lewis, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Catawba County.

She was born on June 20, 1936, in Union County, to the late James Thomas Taylor and Edna Helms Taylor. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

She enjoyed arts, crafts, and sewing. Edith also enjoyed being outside working in her flowers. She was a pianist and played for numerous churches. Edith loved her family and spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Archie Lewis, and brothers, Gerald Taylor and Bill Taylor.

Those left to cherish the memories of Edith include her son, Eric Lewis (Donna); granddaughter, Julia Sexton (Derick); grandson, James Sharpe; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Bradley Anderson will officiate. Flowers will be accepted.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.