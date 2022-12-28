Gerald Allen Meredith, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home.

Gerald was born August 29, 1961, in Alexander County, the son of the late Atwell Lee Meredith and Janie Mecimore Meredith. He was a US Army veteran and of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Shawn Meredith of Statesville; and the mother of his son, Wanda J. Forenz.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.