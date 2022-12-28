House fire results in fatality Dec. 26

A Wittenburg man lost his life while trying to rescue a dog from his burning home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle noted that the fire occurred at 355 River Shoals Ridge Drive off NC 16 South in Wittenburg. The blaze was reported about 11:25 a.m.

Wittenburg, Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Bethlehem and Ellendale firefighters responded to the scene, as well as Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office, EMS, Sheriff’s Office, and State Bureau of Investigation members.

Once flames were under control, a search was conducted by firemen on the scene. The homeowner, Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez, age 74, was located deceased inside the residence.

Earle said the fire is being ruled accidental but the cause is undetermined.

The fire marshal noted that three occupants, Jimenez and his wife and grandchild, were in the home at the time the fire broke out. All three initially got outside safely, but then Jimenez went back indoors to retrieve a dog from the burning building, and did not escape.

Also assisting in the investigation was the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s fire investigation unit. The case is still under investigation, according to a joint news release by the Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.