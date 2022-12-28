LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

William Isaac Thorne, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased late, of Alexander County, North Carolina, and William Isaac Thorne as Administrator of said Estate being a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this notice is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 28th day of March, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2022.

William Isaac Thorne, Administrator

c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent

441 Main Avenue Drive, Suite 2

PO Box 1087

Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681

(828) 632-9293

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON NUISANCE CASE: [NUISANCE CASE #]

The public will hereby take notice that on January 9, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on properties located at 91 Reese Loop pursuant to Sections 50.07 of the Alexander County Solid Waste Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Bill Rogers

Chief Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

Town of Taylorsville

Change of Date and Time Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville has called for the date and time of the January 2023 regular meeting to be changed to January 10th, 2023 at 3:30 pm instead of January 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Taylorsville Town Hall- Council Chambers.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Mae Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2022.

GARWOOD CHILDERS, JR.

1320 Sloans Mill Rd.

Olin, NC 28660

Alan G. Carpenter, PA, Attorney

1318-C Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

NORTH CAROLINA

RICHMOND COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 22CvD 289

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS

EMILY LAMMONS CANTER, PLANTIFF

vs.

TRAVIS LYNN CANTER, DEFENDANT

To: Travis Lynn Canter

30 Can-Car Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action, wherein the Plaintiff is seeking an absolute divorce from the Defendant on the grounds of one year’s separation.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than, February 14, 2023, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 21st day of December, 2022.

Ira B. Pittman

P.O. Box 758

Rockingham, NC 28380

910-895-4018

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Ray Fox, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jelene Frye Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 14th day of December, 2022.

TONY RAY FOX

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cathy Deal Campbell, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Beaver Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of December, 2022.

CATHY DEAL CAMPBELL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Evelyn Morrison Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2022.

RICKEY D. HAMMER

21 Woodridge Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ambre Connolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of December, 2022.

AUBREY DAGENHART

1025 Lake Vista Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Johnny Olive, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Gray Hauser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 7th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 30th day of November, 2022.

JOHNNY OLIVE

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2022.

JAMES LEONARD FOX

225 Arlie Loop

Statesville, NC 28677

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

