Steve Allen Richey, 70, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born on January 7, 1952, in Alexander County, to the late Quez Eugene Richey and Margaret Spence Richey. Mr. Richey was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Becomers Sunday School teacher, and was over the cemetery grounds. Steve loved being outside, hiking, and farming.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kendall Metts, and brother, William Eugene Richey.

Those left to cherish the memories of Steve include his wife of 30 years, Sandy Richey; stepson, Nelson Lee Metts (Kendra); sisters, Marie Scronce (Joe), Betty Helton (Roy), Ann Sigmon, Brenda Sigmon (Larry), and Helen Bowman (Floyd); brother, Gary Richey (Tootsie); two grandchildren, Kendall Trey Metts and Kandice Farr; great-grandchildren, Kaydance Nivens, Mackenzie Dameron, Barrett Allen Metts, and Brody Abshire; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A service will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Scott Good and Trent Craig will officiate. The Becomers Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Antioch Baptist Church Harry’s Hands, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Thank you to everyone for your love and support.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.