Billy Ray Watson, 64, passed away on December 30, 2022, in Newport Richey, Florida.

Billy was born January 4, 1958, in Cumberland, to the late Joseph Leroy Watson and Mary Alleen Edge. He was a Maintenance Supervisor and a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Brenda (Benton) Watson; sons, Davey Watson of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, Greg Watson of Bryson City, and Jay Sibbett of Geneva, Illinois; daughters, Christy Watson of Gadsden, Alabama, and Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Burke of Statesville; and sisters, Elaine Sides of Cookville Tennessee, and Gail Shumaker of Stony Point.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, Statesville. Rev Jerry Shoemaker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Billy Watson.