Jimmy Ray Burgess, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Accordius Health at Wilkesboro.

Jimmy was born July 31, 1950, in Alexander County, the son of David Max Burgess and Thelma Maxine St. Clair Burgess.

He worked for Comm-Scope for over 30 years and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also liked to ride motorcycles and pitch horseshoes.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Burgess.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Stephanie Burgess of North Wilkesboro; his son, Daniel Burgess of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Darrion Hague, Alaine Hague, and Trinity Harless; and his brothers, Gary Burgess (Tona) of the Ellendale Community, and Kenneth David Burgess of Gastonia.

A book signing will be from Noon until 5 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel following the book signing.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jimmy R. Burgess.