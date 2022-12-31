Margaret Louise (Lou) Pope Rector, 85, of Conover, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton.

She was born July 10, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Lewis Richard and Robbie Carnes Pope. Lou worked at the Catawba County Courthouse and Catawba County Schools Office and sold Avon.

She was a devoted wife and mother. She was very active in her church, St. Peter’s Lutheran, Conover. Lou was a Sunday School teacher, piano player for the Opening Service for the children, a member of the Couples Club, LWML, Golden Agers, a circle member, a helper at the annual Pot Pie supper, chairman for a hostess group, and made many cakes and cookies for the fellowship after church. She was known for sending greeting cards to many people on various occasions such as birthdays, after the death of a loved one, get well, thinking about you, etc. Lou enjoyed visiting shut-ins and the sick and always took her children with her as they were growing up.

She loved to cook, garden, can, and freeze a variety of fruits and vegetables. Lou was known for the pickles she canned. One of her greatest joys was cooking meals for her family and having family dinners and birthday celebrations. She was an excellent seamstress and shared her enjoyment of making clothes with her mother and daughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, James Earl (Jim) Rector; son, James Bradford (Brad) Rector; father and mother-in-law, George and Tessie Rector; brother, Bill Pope; brothers-in-law, Bill Rector (Edna), Carl Rector (Sue Betty), and Johnny (Tut) Rector.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Pam Rector Medlin (Scott); son, Steve Rector (Kim); grandchildren, Matthew McArthur (Louise), Joshua McArthur (Kayla), Ashley Rector, Chelse Rector, and Lance Rector; great-grandchildren, Mason McArthur and Liam McArthur; step-granddaughter, Cindy Medlin; step-great-grandchildren, Christian Queen and Kaitlyn Webb; daughter-in-law, Tammy Rector (Brad); sisters-in-law, Shirley Capps (Jack) and Jannette Rector (Tut); and many nieces and nephews.

A joint service to celebrate the life of Lou and Jim will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Kevin Graudin and Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Memorials for Lou may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League), 6175 St Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Condolences may be sent to the Rector Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Rector Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.