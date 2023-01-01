Ivey Lee “Jim” Lawing, 78, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away on January 1, 2023, at his home.

He retired after a long career in the grocery business. He was a member of Community Christian Fellowship. He had been very involved in the prison ministry.

He was the son of the late Ernest Lee Lawing and Annie Bell Snipes Lawing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Setzer; his brother, Ed Lawing; and a niece, Jada Benfield.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his beloved wife, Carla Kennedy Lawing; his son, Andy Lawing (Laurie MacKinnon); her children, Tyler Benfield (Morgan), Kirsten Evans, Emilie Deason, and Mycalann Deason; her grandchildren, Marleigh, Jaxon and Paisley Benfield, Ripken, Kyler and Adley Evans, Major Deason, and Elliot Eads; his daughter, Pam Lawing Lackey (Terry); his grandchildren, Andrew Lackey (Megan), Allie Lackey, and Tyler Lackey; a sister-in-law, Jane Lawing; a niece, Sascha Prebor (Weyland); great-nieces, Katie Walker (Chris) and Lily Prebor; nephews, Charlie Setzer and Brett Setzer; and a friend from early childhood, Tony Moore (Barbara).

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Community Christian Fellowship. Pastor Neil Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Steve Church, Keith Reece, Daniel Locklear, Bryan Fox, Phillip Fox, Dave Rozzelle, Seth Wallace, and Jake Reid.

Memorials may be made to Community Christian Fellowship, PO Box 597, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ivey Lee “Jim” Lawing.