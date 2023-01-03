Patricia “Trish” Clark, 57, of Granite Falls, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Trish was born March 28, 1965, in Alexander County, the daughter of Louise Icenhour Blanton and the late Lexo Kerley, Jr.

She was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother, but Jesus was #1 in her life. She was a faithful member of Faith Community Baptist Church in East Bend. She loved photography and enjoyed taking trips and spending time with family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, William Green.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Theodore “TR” Clark of the home; her son, Shane Graybeal of Alexander County; her daughters, Keisha Kerley (Nate) of Alexander County, and Jennifer Flowers (Josh) of Catawba County; her grandchildren, Brandon Craig, Nathan Green, Jr., Ariel Hicks, Finley Graybeal, Cameron Flowers, and Camella Flowers; her sisters, Deborah Leavitt of Wilkes County, and Teresa Moses of Forsyth County; her brother, Joel Kerley (Beth) of Alexander County; a special cousin, Pauline Barkley; and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Smyrna Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Poindexter will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

