Firefighters extinguish poultry house fire

Four local fire departments helped extinguish a poultry house fire on Monday, January 2, 2023, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle.

The chicken house, located at 401 C.I. Chapman Court south of Taylorsville, is owned by Dustin Jeffrey Walker, said Earle. Walker reported the fire shortly after it began and firefighters arrived soon from Taylorsville, Ellendale, Hiddenite, and Wittenburg departments.

Damage was confined to paper ceiling and blown in insulation in a 200 to 300 foot long area of the roof, said Earle.

A flock of 11-day old chickens was inside; some succumbed to smoke from the fire. No human injuries were reported.

Earle said the fire was accidental and began at an electrical outlet.