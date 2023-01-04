Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe opens downtown

Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe, located at 130 Main Avenue Drive in Taylorsville, held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Despite the rain, a sizable crowd of family, friends, and customers turned out, along with Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman and Town Council members Ronnie Robinette, Jack Simms, Kenny Poole, and Kim Brown.

For the past 11 years, Kiley Walley has been creating wedding cakes, which is her passion, and other baked goods in her home kitchen. She made the leap to opening her own store in downtown Taylorsville on Saturday, and Nicole Barnes was her first official customer.

Tasty creations in Kiley’s display cases on Saturday included Turtle cheesecake, white chocolate raspberry cheesecake, chocolate covered strawberries, truffle cups, macarons, banana pudding cake, apple pie cupcakes, and several varieties of cookies, cake pops, and more baked goods.

The bakery store will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, with expanded hours to be announced.

For more information, call 828-352-9033, email kileyssugarshoppe@gmail.com, or visit on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kileyscreations.