LEGAL NOTICES

22-SP-15 AMENDED NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Kenneth Presnell and Dennis Presnell and Shannon Presnell dated April 1, 2002 and recorded on April 2, 2002, in Book 432 at Page 2055, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder3 of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on January 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 240 Grassy Ridge Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0066307 and 0010925 Present Record Owner: Kenneth Presnell and Shannon Presnell Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally.

FN# 3057.05721 59256

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Kennel Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of December, 2022.

TERESA BUMGARNER

1589 St. Clair Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

William Isaac Thorne, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased late, of Alexander County, North Carolina, and William Isaac Thorne as Administrator of said Estate being a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this notice is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 28th day of March, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2022.

William Isaac Thorne, Administrator

c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent

441 Main Avenue Drive, Suite 2

PO Box 1087

Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681

(828) 632-9293

Town of Taylorsville

Change of Date and Time Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville has called for the date and time of the January 2023 regular meeting to be changed to January 10th, 2023 at 3:30 pm instead of January 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Taylorsville Town Hall- Council Chambers.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Mae Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2022.

GARWOOD CHILDERS, JR.

1320 Sloans Mill Rd.

Olin, NC 28660

Alan G. Carpenter, PA, Attorney

1318-C Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

NORTH CAROLINA

RICHMOND COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 22CvD 289

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS

EMILY LAMMONS CANTER, PLANTIFF

vs.

TRAVIS LYNN CANTER, DEFENDANT

To: Travis Lynn Canter

30 Can-Car Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action, wherein the Plaintiff is seeking an absolute divorce from the Defendant on the grounds of one year’s separation.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than, February 14, 2023, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 21st day of December, 2022.

Ira B. Pittman

P.O. Box 758

Rockingham, NC 28380

910-895-4018

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Ray Fox, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jelene Frye Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 14th day of December, 2022.

TONY RAY FOX

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cathy Deal Campbell, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Beaver Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 21st, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of December, 2022.

CATHY DEAL CAMPBELL

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Evelyn Morrison Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2022.

RICKEY D. HAMMER

21 Woodridge Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of November, 2022.

WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE

1014 5th St.

Bristol, TN 37620

