Mary Ann Elder Mclelland, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away in Holden Beach on January 4, 2023.

She was born May 31, 1949, in Iredell County, to the late Bill and Louise Bentley Elder. Mrs. Mclelland was self-employed, along with her husband, running Mclelland Properties in Alexander County. She loved cooking, the beach, feeding her birds, and spending time with her family, and especially her grandkids.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include her husband of 57 years, Ronny Mclelland; daughter, Lori Branch (Lee); son, Rodney Mclelland; daughter, Clara Barnes (Rodney); three grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua Branch (Arianne), and Chloe Barnes; and special family, Candy Walker, and Jerry and Sandra Mitchell.

A graveside service for Mrs. Mclelland will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, at Oakwood Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Rodney Blake will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Jordan, Joshua and Lee Branch, and Rodney Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

