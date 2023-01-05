Ted James Deal, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

He was born on October 6, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late Chal and Harriet Parlier Deal. Mr. Deal was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. As long as he was able, he sang bass in the choir.

Mr. Deal worked in the furniture industry for 35 years. After leaving the furniture industry, Ted worked for Alexander County Head Start and Ellendale Fite. He worked for approximately 11 years as a custodian. He ended his working career at Piedmont Wood Products. He enjoyed woodworking and camping. Ted loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Harrington.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ted include his wife of 67 years, Glenda Brookshire Deal; son, Terry Deal (Renee); daughter, Barbara Chapman (Gary); grandchildren, Jessica Eckard (Jeff), Josh Deal (Jess), Justin Chapman (Emily), and Kala Cline (Nathaniel); great-grandchildren, Adisyn Eckard, Kenslie Chapman, Trenton Eckard, Kallie Chapman, Cullen Cline, Reese Gibson, and Ellie-Kate Deal arriving soon; and a sister, Ann Land (Terry).

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Stuart White and Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate.

Justin Chapman, Nathaniel Cline, Josh Deal, Jeff Eckard, Trenton Eckard, Bryan Estep, Matthew Estep, and Byron Harrington will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.