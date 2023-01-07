Doris Grohman Robinette, 85, of Statesville, passed away on January 7, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born April 21, 1937, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Theodore Keziah and Lucille Biggers Keziah. She worked in the cosmetic industry and was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Stan Cavin of Statesville.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

