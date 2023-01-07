Mattie Sue McRary Connolly, 91, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Catawba County.

She was born on September 23, 1931, in Caldwell County, to the late Joseph Green and Eva Sherrill McRary. Mattie was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Berryhill Baptist Church while she lived in Charlotte. She is remembered for her years of service there in the nursery.

When she returned to Caldwell County in 1991, she rejoined her home church, Grace Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of children. Mattie loved the Lord. She relished spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charlie Durant Connolly; brothers, Floyd McRary, Wade McRary, Dwight McRary, and Ben McRary; and sister, Evelyn McRary Holloway.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mattie include her children, Johnny Connolly (Lyn) of Banner Elk, Danny Connolly of Thomasville, Cindy Everhart (Mike Scarbrough) of Thomasville, Jimmy Connolly (Gwen) of Monroe, Larry Connolly (Tamara) of Bristol, Tennessee, Elaine Norton (Bobby) of Taylorsville, and Susan Wright (Gary) of Daniel Island, South Carolina; a sister, Antha McRary; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Tina Burleson will officiate. Family will act as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Gideons International, 321 W. Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

