Lisa Hollifield Bigelow, 59, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home.

Lisa was born March 11, 1963, in Iredell County, the daughter of David L. Hollifield and the late Mary Louise Elliott Hollifield.

She attended Charleston Southern University and also graduated from Caldwell Technical College with a Culinary Degree. She worked for Sodexo Company at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Cecil Leroy Hollifield and Betty Ross Hollifield, and David. A. Elliott and Junie S. Elliott.

Those left to cherish and her memory include her father, David L. Hollifield (W. Virginia S.) of West Columbia, South Carolina; her sister, Margaret Elizbeth Hollifield Nevergoll (H. Alec Nevergoll) of Cayce, South Carolina; her brothers, John David Hollifield, of Statesville, Robert Sanders Hogan (W. Kristen Hogan) of Knoxville, Tennessee; her uncle, Cecil L. Hollifield (Helen); several cousins; an expected niece; her furry friend, Molly; and her special friend, Erin Hardin of Lenoir.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Honorariums may be made to a pet rescue facility of your choice in memory of Lisa.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

