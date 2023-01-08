Ruby Mae Ham Leonard, 84, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Iredell County.

She was born on August 12, 1938, in Iredell County, to the late Rome Lee and Etta Mae Head Ham. Mrs. Leonard was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ruby include her son, Junior Matheson; her daughter, Lori Matheson George; her sister, Margie Childers of Lenoir; and her brother, Ronnie Ham of Stony Point.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Hiddenite Cemetery. Pastor Scott Greene will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, 321 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

