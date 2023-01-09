Doris Elizabeth Bowman St. Clair, 75, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, in Wilkes County.

She was born on Saturday, June 7, 1947, in Catawba County, to the late Garfield E. Bowman and Katherine Best Bowman. She was a 1965 graduate of Taylorsville High School.

Mrs. St. Clair worked in the cafeteria at East Alexander Middle School for 26 years. She was a faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and VBS teacher. She was a member of WOM and enjoyed frequent trips with her Good News Sunday School Class.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, the Pittsburgh Steelers, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family. Doris loved being a stay-at-home mom. She was a wonderful and loving Christian mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Louie Bowman and Steve Bowman; a grandson, Aaron Michael Sherrill; and an infant grandchild.

Those left to cherish the memories of Doris include her husband of 55 years, Curtis St. Clair; daughter, Michele Sherrill (Scott); son, Brad St. Clair (Sarah); grandchildren, Katie Sherrill Puckett, Evan Sherrill (Macey Roden), Lydia Martin, and Chloe Martin; great-grandchild, Torryn Puckett; five sisters, Brenda Roper, Bonnie Childers, Kathy Johnson, Judy Barnett (Bernard), and Debbie Hodges (Allan); brother, Chris Bowman; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Stuart White, Rev. Tony Daniels, and Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate.

Lynn St. Clair, Chris Bowman, Matt St. Clair, Jeff Childers, Evan Sherrill, and Lanny Jolly will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 862 Silas Deal Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.