Mary Kay Keller, 41, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Alexander County.

Mary was born May 15, 1981, in Denver, the daughter of Katherine Kay Elder Price and the late Henry Lee Price.

She was a sewing room supervisor for Huntington House and was of the Baptist faith. Mary loved all types of crafts. She was the best Mom and friend in the whole world. She loved her family, especially her grandbabies, loved all babies, and was known as Aunt Mary to many.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 26 years, James Wesley Keller; her daughters, Miranda Keller (Israel Solorio, Jr.), Andrea Bentley (Kaleb), and Jamie Leann Keller; her grandchildren, Emilia Solorio and Mya Faith Bentley; her sisters, Katherine Girard (Jason), Tammy Jolene Price (Butter), and Deborah Price; her brothers, Edward Lee Price, William Lee Price (Sonya), Charlie Lee Price, Robert Lee Price, and Michael Lee Price; her in-laws, Jimmy Calvin Keller and Pamela Gail Keller; her sister-in-law, Debra and Ron; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

