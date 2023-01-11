Ralph Ernest Miller, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Ralph was born November 16, 1932, in Catawba County, the son of the late Garland Miller and Anna Lail Miller.

He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Ralph was co-owner of Friendship Upholstery and a member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where he was a dedicated usher. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the country and also enjoyed gardening when his health permitted.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Jeanette Hefner Miller; his sister, Lilly Miller Bowman; and his brothers, Cloyd Miller, Gene Miller, and Billy Miller.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Janet Miller of Hickory, and Michelle Miller of Lenoir; his sons, Roger Miller (Rachel) and Randy Miller (Toni), all of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Candace Miller, Amy Miller, and Zachary Miller (Emily); step-grandchildren, Chad Kerley (Amanda) and Whitney Dillard (Dustin); several great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery with a flag folding accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. Pastor Josh Tucker will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Catawba County.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ralph Ernest Miller.