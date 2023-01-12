Laura Williams Walker, 45, of Hudson, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home.

Laura was born June 20, 1977, in Catawba County, the daughter of Harold Williams and Joyce Teague Williams.

Laura had a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from East Carolina University. She was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover. She liked music and spending time with her children and Jeff.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her fiancé, Jeff Hernandez; her daughter, Lyndsay Grace Walker of Lincolnton; her sons, Chase Walker of Ontario, Canada, and Ethan Walker and Luke Walker, both of Lincolnton; her sister, Marla Decubellis (Albert) of Ashe County; and her nieces, Hannah, Katherine and Maggie Decubellis.

The family will hold a memorial service at Tri-City at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Laura Williams Walker.