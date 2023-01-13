Fugitive man arrested Jan. 11, women charged with harboring



On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, W/M, age 44 of Taylorsville, said Sheriff Chad Pennell. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.

Teague had the following outstanding warrants: Felony Possession of Stolen Goods (Catawba), Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine (Catawba), Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance (Catawba), Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Catawba), Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon (Catawba), Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle (Catawba), Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, and various traffic offenses.

Teague was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $213,500 secured bond for all charges with a court date of February 6, 2023 in Alexander County District Court.

Also arrested in connection were:

• Kristen Lee Porter, W/F, age 38 of Taylorsville. Porter was charged with Misdemeanor Harboring a Fugitive and given a secured bond of $5,000 with a court date of February 13, 2023.

• Carla Beth Toothman, W/F, age 54 of Taylorsville. Toothman was charged with Misdemeanor Harboring a Fugitive and given a secured bond of $5,000 with a court date of February 13, 2023.