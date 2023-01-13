Kayla Edith Smarowsky, 33, of Statesville, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center after an extended illness.

Kayla was born May 16, 1989, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert John Smarowsky Jr. and Catherine Malick Triplett of Statesville. She was a manager in the food service industry.

Survivors include Kayla’s mom, Catherine Malick Triplett and husband Donald Ray Triplett of Statesville; Kayla’s fiancé, Nathan Parsley; and two brothers, Michael Kramer and Albert Smarowsky, all of the home.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Church, 650 Glover Street, Statesville, NC 28625. Pastor Grover Crosswhite will officiate.

Memorials may be given to Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Smarowsky Family.