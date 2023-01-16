Beth Ann Ozment Taylor, 61, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, in Iredell County.

Ms. Taylor was born on Tuesday, December 5, 1961, in Howard County, Indiana, to the late Thomas Lynn Ozment and Loreda White Ozment. Beth worked for United Chemi-Con.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish the memories of Beth include her daughter, Sarah Taylor; son, Ned Taylor; sister, Julie; and brother, David.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral will follow in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

The family will accept flowers.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.