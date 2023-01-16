Lois Mayrene Cline Hand, 84, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, in Catawba County.

She was born on Friday, October 21, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Hayden Earl Cline and Mary Lou Fox Cline. Mrs. Hand was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was very involved with her church. She helped her husband with Homes Properties. Lois enjoyed being a homemaker and flowers. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bennie and Billy Dean Cline.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lois include her husband of 67 years, Carl Swan Hand; sons, Tommy Hand and Danny Hand (Cindy); grandchildren, Dustin, Nicholas and Danielle Hand; sister, Renee Fox; and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate.

Ronnie Jones, Doug Jones, Kevin Cline, Wesley Cline, Todd Alexander, and Matt Moretz will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harry’s Hands at Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.