Barry Alan Mohon, 60, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born on Monday, June 4, 1962, in Riverside, California, to the late Barry Norman Mohon and Patsy Hale Mohon. Mr. Mohon played college football at Mt. San Jacinto. He was a member of Community Christian Fellowship Church. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on things, his dogs, and Harleys. Barry was very caring and loved his family.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Sanders.

Those left to cherish the memories of Barry include his wife of 32 years, Tracey Mohon; mom, Patsy Mohon; daughter, Liz Truitt (Frank); son, Matthew Mohon; sister, Karen L. Mohon; two grandchildren, Ace and Jack Truitt; friend like a brother, David Flagtwet (Julie); and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Andrew Sharpe will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Nursing Center, 581 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

