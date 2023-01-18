Carroll Everette Baker, 84, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mission Hospital in

Asheville.

Born December 10, 1938, in Hickory, he was the son of the late John D. and Mary Ellen Baker.

Mr. Baker proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for six years. He was already in the well-drilling industry at this time. He then had a chance to buy a well-drilling business, which became known as Baker’s Piedmont Well and Pump. He drilled many wells in Catawba and surrounding counties for many years before retiring when he was in his mid-60s. He enjoyed retirement by planting a garden, working in the yard, traveling, and going to Cherokee.

During his active years in the well-drilling business, he was active at the state level. At one time, he was President of the State Well Water Association. Also, during his well-drilling days, he and his wife, Linda, traveled to many countries and places in the US with other well-drilling friends.

Carroll was a man of faith and loved his church. He sang in the choir for the early Sunday morning service. At times, he also served in many roles within the church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda; and daughters, Dawn Baker of Asheville, Cheryl Markland of Conover (Dave), and LaShae Bock of Taylorsville (Randy). He had four grandchildren, Ashley Hite (Aubrey), Peyton Barrows (Adam), Bradley Markland, and Ryan Bock. He also had a great-grandchild, Mason Barrows, who was born on the day Carroll went on to his eternal life. He is also survived by his brother, Lynn Baker of Newton (Joyce), and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express many thanks to the staff of Abernathy Laurels/Friendship Court, Carolina Caring, and the doctors and nurses in the trauma center at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 22, at 3 p.m., with receiving prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, ELCA. Reverend Terri Landers will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church, ELCA or to the Alzheimer’s Association.