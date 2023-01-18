LEGAL NOTICES

************

22-SP-101 NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by William Millard Hodges dated September 3, 2014 and recorded on September 3, 2014, in Book 576 at page 1529, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on January 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 179 6th Street North West, Taylorsville, NC 28618 Tax Parcel ID: 0007243 Present Record Owner: heirs of William Millard Hodges Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3130.02222 59295

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Steven Spencer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ronny Edward Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 18th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 10th day of January, 2023.

TONY STEVEN SPENCER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tony Steven Spencer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brandon Christopher Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 18th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 10th day of January, 2023.

TONY STEVEN SPENCER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Linney Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of January, 2023.

RICKEY LINNEY

5069 Rocky Springs Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

BOBBYETTA SHARPE

137 Watts Meadow Dr.

Statesville, NC 28677

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Edward Jackson Lackey Jr, deceased, late of Alexander County N.C., this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This the 18th day of January 2023.

Daniel Jackson Lackey

Administrator of the Estate of Edward Jackson Lackey Jr

1731 Midway Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

Kolin Funk

Attorney for the Administrator of the Estate of Edward Jackson Lackey Jr

BENBOW, DAVIDSON & MARTIN P.C

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

704-871-9000

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville desires to dispose of by sealed bids certain surplus real property of the Town:

1. 610 E. Main Ave. – consisting of house & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $132,000.00

2. 614 E. Main Ave. – consisting of house & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $116,000.00

NOTE: A potion of the lots of 610 E. Main Ave. tax # E-7D 0096 & 614 E. Main Ave. tax #E-7D 0095 will not be sold and will remain as a part of the Town Cemetery. Alexander County GIS maps DO NOT reflect this at this time. A map of size intended to be sold is available in Town Hall for inspection prior to bidding.

3. 36 & 46 N. Center Street – consisting of houses & lot

Minimum bid is Tax value equal to $66,000

The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to receive on behalf of the Town Council sealed bids for the purchase of the property described above. Bids will be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened on February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers of Town Hall. The terms of the sale are as follows:

a. Bids must accompany a bid deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the amount of the bid, either in cash or with a cashier’s or certified check.

b. The deposit will be held by the Town until the Town Council rejects the high bid for the property or, if the Town Council accepts the high bid, the closing of the sale.

c. In addition to and without limitation of other remedies available to the Town, the deposit will be forfeited to the Town if the high bidder refuses to close the sale after the bid has been approved by the Town Council.

d. The properties are currently occupied, but are expected to be vacant by closing. The properties are being offered and sold in their current condition, as is, with all faults, and the Town gives no warranty with respect to the condition or usability of the properties for any purpose.

The highest bid shall be reported to the Town Board and must be accepted or rejected by the Town Board within 30 days of the report subject to the upset bid process in accordance with N.C.G.S.160A-269.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Richard Gray Grimes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2023.

RENEE GRIMES MAWYER

100 Meadowridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dolores H Propst, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2023.

JAMES D PROPST, JR.

120 Fox Runn Rd

Granite Falls, NC 28630

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Franklin Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2023.

JAMES EDWARD DAVIS

547 Linneys Mtn. Rd

PO Box 2

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Public Notice

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville proposes to accept electronic bids on GovDeals online auction www.govdeals.com for surplus items listed below:

A. Onan 3500 watt 1998 generator $50.00 starting bid

B. Homelite 662 gmp 1990’s trash pump $100.00 starting bid

C. Leaf Vacuum trailer – 1989 with Ford engine $3,000.00 starting bid

D. Caterpillar propane generator 20KW- 2007 $1,500.00 starting bid

E. John Deere Gator 2000 – runs but needs clutch $1,500.00 starting bid

Bids may be placed online to GovDeals at www.govdeals.com , as per the terms and conditions and in accordance with North Carolina G.S. 160A-270(c). All items are sold “as is” with buyer assuming all responsibility.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

22SP122

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY THEODORE JAMES MOCK AND MARIE H. MOCK DATED MARCH 30, 2007 RECORDED IN BOOK 506 AT PAGE 1280 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00 AM on February 3, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Theodore James Mock; Marie H. Mock, dated March 30, 2007 to secure the original principal amount of $53,000.00, and recorded in Book 506 at Page 1280 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property:111 Fire Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678

Tax Parcel ID: 0000337

Present Record Owners: Theodore James Mock

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Theodore James Mock.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is 13th day of January, 2023.

Grady I. Ingle, Attorney for Substitute Trustee

Ingle Law Firm, PA

13801 Reese Blvd West

Suite 160

Huntersville, NC 28078

(980) 771-0717

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ruth C Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2023.

TONY CRAIG DAVIS

882 Old Wilkesboro Rd Ext

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Ann Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of January, 2023.

RODNEY TEAGUE

56 Leehi Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 21 SP 24

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: January 20, 2023

Time of Sale: 10:30 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Ted Clayton, aka Ted A. Clayton and Caroline Clayton, aka Caroline F. Clayton

Address of Property: 1103 Boston Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 624 Page: 1822

Dated: March 6, 2020

Grantors: Ted Clayton and Caroline Clayton

Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 11/14/22

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee

Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on 11/21/22

Exhibit “A”

BEGINNING at an existing 1-inch pipe, said existing 1-inch pipe being the northwestern corner of Lot Number 72 in Block “B” of the Boston Heights Subdivision, said existing 1-inch pipe also being located South 74 degrees 28 minutes 17 seconds East 149.59 feet from a right-of-way monument, said 1-inch pipe also being the northeastern corner of the property of Walter M. Elder as shown by Deed recorded in Book 469 at Page 806 of the Alexander County Registry and said existing 1-inch pipe being located in the southern right-of-way margin of Boston Heights Drive, SR 1650; thence with the northern boundary lines of Lots 72-81 of said subdivision, North 81 degrees 32 minutes 12 seconds East 273.45 feet to a 1-inch pipe; thence with the western margin of Boston Heights Drive, SR 1650, South 3 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds West 301.42 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence with the western margin of Boston Heights Drive and the eastern margin of Lot Number 1, South 25 degrees 16 minutes 00 seconds East 103.50 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence with the southern boundary lines of Lots 1-9 of said subdivision the next four (4) calls and distances: South 68 degrees 7 minutes 00 seconds West 38.90 feet to a computed point, South 78 degrees 32 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point, South 83 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point, and South 85 degrees 3 minutes 00 seconds West 25 feet to an existing 1-inch pipe, said existing 1-inch pipe being the southwestern corner of Lot Number 9 of said subdivision and the southeastern corner of Bobby R. Smith as the property of Smith is shown by Deed recorded in Book 446 at Page 26 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the eastern margin of the property of Bobby R. Smith, Book 446 at Page 26, and Walter M. Elder, Book 469 at Page 806, North 5 degrees 44 minutes 00 seconds West 403.50 feet to a 1-inch pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.319 acres and containing all of Lots 1-9 and Lots 72-81 in Block “B” of the Boston Heights Subdivision according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, for Clyde R. Duncan and Frances M. Duncan dated 8/20/07, and as shown in plat prepared by Sam Rowe, Jr., R.S., dated March 25, 1965 and recorded in Plat Book 2 at Page 115 of the Alexander County Registry.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 512 at Page 175 of the Alexander County Registry. Also see Estate of Clyde R. Duncan in File 15-E-90 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County and Estate of Frances M. Duncan in File 19-E¬-303 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County. Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property. PIN: 3769-31-3805 Property Address: 1103 Boston Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carrel Junior Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of January, 2023.

MARTHA FOX

114 Leon Fox Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Ryan Douglas Troutman, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Allen Brent Troutman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of April 11th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 18th day of October, 2022.

RYAN DOUGLAS TROUTMAN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Kennel Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of April, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of December, 2022.

TERESA BUMGARNER

1589 St. Clair Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

William Isaac Thorne, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased late, of Alexander County, North Carolina, and William Isaac Thorne as Administrator of said Estate being a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this notice is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 28th day of March, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2022.

William Isaac Thorne, Administrator

c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent

441 Main Avenue Drive, Suite 2

PO Box 1087

Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681

(828) 632-9293

