Rep. Elmore to chair House Appropriations Cmte.



On January 11, Rep. Jeffrey Elmore was officially sworn-in and seated for the 2023-24 session of the North Carolina House of Representatives. The 120 members of the House took their oath of office and set the rules for the upcoming session.

Rep. Elmore will serve District 94, which consists of Alexander and Wilkes counties.

“I am honored for the opportunity to continue serving the people of District 94,” said Rep. Elmore, R-Alexander and Wilkes Counties. “I will continue to be a strong advocate for Alexander and Wilkes counties in this coming session.”

House Committee assignments for the 2023-2024 session were announced January 17 as the General Assembly will return to work on January 25 to begin the long session.

Rep. Jeffrey Elmore has been appointed to serve on the following committees:

• Appropriations (Chair)

• Appropriations, Education (Vice Chair)

• Agriculture

• Education – Community College

• Education K-12

• Pensions and Retirement

“As an educator, I see first hand the problems teachers are facing in the classroom and I appreciate the opportunity to be able to use that knowledge in these committees,” said Rep. Elmore (R-Alexander, Wilkes). “I look forward to serving as a Chair on the Appropriations committee once again and working with my colleagues on the budget.”

“As the long session gets underway, I look forward to working with this bipartisan group of leaders to ensure an even stronger North Carolina,” said Speaker Tim Moore, who was responsible for appointment decisions. “We have a strong group of committee chairs this session, and I am confident that they will continue to propel our state forward and to the top of the pack.”

Committees will meet at the direction of the committee chairs to discuss legislation that is relevant to the specific policy area. Members of the committee will be able to debate bills heard in the committee, propose changes to the bill’s language, and vote on whether the bill should advance.

Rep. Elmore may be contacted by email at Jeffrey.Elmore@ncleg.gov or by phone at (919) 733-5935 or by mail, 301D, Legislative Office Building, Raleigh, N.C. 27603.