Free CPR and AED training planned

Free CPR and AED training for the citizens of Alexander County planned every Tuesday in February 2023

Alexander County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) invites the public to sign up for free CPR and AED training to be held every Tuesday in February.

According to Alexander County EMS Director Jeff Sigmon, knowing how to perform CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) are valuable lifesaving skills.

“With February being designated as National Heart Month, Alexander County EMS believes it is the perfect time to provide this educational opportunity to our citizens,” said Sigmon. “When it comes to heart health, every second counts and you could save a loved one’s life while emergency personnel is en route to help.”

The training will be offered on Tuesdays, February 7, 14, 21, & 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Topics include the importance of CPR, how to initiate the chain of survival, hands-on CPR training, and how to use an AED.

Space is limited to 25 people for each session. The training will be held at the Alexander County Emergency Services office, located at 75 1st Street SW in Taylorsville. To register, call (828) 632-4166, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at https://alexandercountync.gov/departments/emergency-medical-services.