William David Harris, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the VA Home in Salisbury.

William was born January 17, 1947, in Logan County, West Virginia, the son of the late David V. Harris and Gloria Irene Hayes Harris.

He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Era and was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 38 years, Wendy Craft Harris of the home; his daughters, Dana Angely of Morganton, and Jessica Mae Hansen of Taylorsville; his son, William Douglas Harris of Taylorsville; his sister, Loretta Sue Harris of Plant City, Florida; and his brother, John C. Harris of Plant City, Florida.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the National Cemetery in Salisbury with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans.

